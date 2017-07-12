Red Velvet Cake

How to Make It

Step 1 MAKE THE CAKE Preheat the oven to 350°. Line the bottom of three 8-inch round cake pans with parchment paper and spray with nonstick cooking spray. In a medium bowl, whisk the flour with the cocoa powder and kosher salt.

Step 2 In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, beat the sugar with the oil at low speed until well combined, about 2 minutes. At medium speed, add the eggs, one at a time, and beat until incorporated. Continue mixing at medium speed until the mixture is well combined, 3 minutes longer. Reduce the mixer speed to low and slowly add the red food coloring and vanilla, mixing until the batter is evenly red, about 2 minutes. At low speed, alternately beat in the dry ingredients and buttermilk until just combined.

Step 3 In a small bowl, mix the vinegar with the baking soda. Scrape the vinegar mixture into the cake batter and continue beating at low speed until the just combined.

Step 4 Divide the cake batter among the prepared pans and bake for 35 minutes, until the cakes are springy to the touch and a toothpick inserted in the centers comes out clean. Transfer to a rack; let cool in the pans for 30 minutes. Invert the cakes and remove them from the pans; peel off the parchment and let cool completely. Place 1 cake layer on a cake stand or serving platter.

Step 5 MEANWHILE, MAKE THE FROSTING In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, beat the cream cheese with the butter at medium speed until smooth, about 2 minutes. Beat in the vanilla and confectioners' sugar, then beat at high speed until the frosting is light and fluffy, about 3 to 4 minutes more.