Red Velvet
© Tina Rupp
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 drink
Francesco Lafranconi
October 2010

This riff on the Black Velvet replaces the Champagne with Prosecco and the Guinness with raspberry-flavored lambic, a type of wheat beer made with wild yeasts. Glassware Guide  More Sparkling Wine Cocktails  

Ingredients

  • 2 ounces chilled framboise lambic
  • 1/2 ounce crème de framboise (raspberry liqueur)
  • 2 ounces chilled Prosecco
  • 1 or 2 raspberries skewered on a rosemary sprig, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a chilled pint glass, combine the lambic and crème de framboise and stir gently. Pour the drink into a chilled flute and top with the Prosecco. Garnish with the rosemary-skewered raspberries.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up