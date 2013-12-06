Red Velvet

© Tina Rupp
This riff on the Black Velvet replaces the Champagne with Prosecco and the Guinness with raspberry-flavored lambic, a type of wheat beer made with wild yeasts. Glassware Guide More Sparkling Wine Cocktails
How to Make It
Step
In a chilled pint glass, combine the lambic and crème de framboise and stir gently. Pour the drink into a chilled flute and top with the Prosecco. Garnish with the rosemary-skewered raspberries.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 2
Review Count: 2211
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5