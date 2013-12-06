Red-Tomato Marmalade

How to Make It

Step 1 Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Score the tomato bottoms with an X. Plunge the tomatoes into the boiling water and blanch for 20 seconds to loosen their skins. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the tomatoes to a cutting board and let cool slightly. Peel the tomatoes. Halve them crosswise and remove the seeds. Cut out the hard cores.

Step 2 In a large, heavy pot, combine the tomatoes, sugar, ginger and cinnamon stick. Set a strainer over the pot and squeeze the lemons into it; discard any seeds. Add the lemon halves to the pot and bring to a boil, stirring gently until the sugar is dissolved. Simmer over low heat, stirring occasionally, until the tomatoes are translucent and very tender, about 1 hour and 15 minutes. Discard the lemons and cinnamon stick.