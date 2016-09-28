Red Snapper with Sweet Corn Puree and Lemon-Butter Sauce
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4
John Besh and Chris Lusk
November 2016

This silky and incredibly simple corn puree is super-versatile: Serve it with any seafood, alongside seared pork chops or roast chicken, or even swirl it into a creamy potato puree.  Slideshow: More Red Snapper Recipes

Ingredients

CORN PUREE

  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter 
  • 2 cups thawed frozen corn kernels
  • 2 cups heavy cream
  • Kosher salt

LEMON-BUTTER SAUCE

  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice 
  • 1 1/2 sticks cold unsalted butter, cubed 
  • Kosher salt

SNAPPER

  • 2 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons canola oil 
  • 1/2 cup thawed frozen corn kernels 
  • Four 5-ounce skin-on red snapper fillets
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • Chopped chives, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Make the corn puree In a medium saucepan, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter. Add the corn and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes. Add the cream and bring to a simmer. Cook over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until reduced by half, about 15 minutes. Transfer to a blender, add the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter and puree until smooth. Season with salt and keep warm.

Step 2    

Make the lemon-butter sauce In a small saucepan, bring the lemon juice to a simmer over low heat. Add the butter a few cubes at a time, whisking constantly and waiting until the butter has melted before adding more. Season the sauce with salt and keep warm.

Step 3    

Make the snapper In a large nonstick skillet, heat 2 teaspoons of the oil. Add the corn and cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until charred, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer the corn to a paper towel-lined plate; wipe out the skillet.

Step 4    

Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in the skillet. Rub the snapper fillets with the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil and season with salt and pepper. Add the fish to the skillet skin side down and cook over moderate heat until the skin is golden brown, about 4 minutes. Flip the fillets and cook until just white throughout, 2 to 3 minutes longer.

Step 5    

Spoon the corn puree into shallow bowls and top with the snapper. Drizzle with the lemon-butter sauce, garnish with the charred corn and chopped chives and serve.

Make Ahead

The corn puree can be refrigerated for up to 2 days.

Suggested Pairing

Toasty Oregon Chardonnay: 2015 Haden Fig Willamette Valley.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up