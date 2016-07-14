Red Snapper with Sweet and Spicy Pickled Grapes

This dish includes the pickled grapes that helped Top Chef winner Jeremy Ford nab the coveted title. Just make them and you'll see why—they have the perfect balance of heat and sweet, plus they're juicy and very aromatic. Slideshow: More Red Snapper Recipes
How to Make It
In a small saucepan, toast the coriander seeds over moderate heat until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Add the vinegar, sugar, orange zest, lavender flowers and 1 tablespoon of kosher salt and bring to a boil, stirring to dissolve the sugar and salt. Add the lime juice, clementine juice and chile. Let the brine cool completely, about 45 minutes.
Strain the brine into a medium bowl. Add the grapes and let pickle at room temperature for 15 minutes. Drain the grapes, return them to the bowl and stir in 1/4 cup of the olive oil. Reserve the brine for another use.
Season the snapper fillets with salt and pepper. In a large nonstick skillet, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil until shimmering. Add the fillets skin side down and gently press with a spatula to flatten. Cook over moderately high heat until the skin is crisp, about 3 minutes. Turn the fillets and cook until white throughout, about 2 minutes longer. Transfer to a platter or plates, spoon some of the pickled grapes on top and serve.
Make Ahead
Suggested Pairing
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Sandrine Chew-Eifert
Review Body: Made this dish. It was excellent. The pickled grapes really elevated the dish!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-04-19