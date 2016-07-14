Red Snapper with Sweet and Spicy Pickled Grapes

How to Make It

Step 1 In a small saucepan, toast the coriander seeds over moderate heat until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Add the vinegar, sugar, orange zest, lavender flowers and 1 tablespoon of kosher salt and bring to a boil, stirring to dissolve the sugar and salt. Add the lime juice, clementine juice and chile. Let the brine cool completely, about 45 minutes.

Step 2 Strain the brine into a medium bowl. Add the grapes and let pickle at room temperature for 15 minutes. Drain the grapes, return them to the bowl and stir in 1/4 cup of the olive oil. Reserve the brine for another use.