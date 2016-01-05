Red Snapper & Shrimp Ceviche

How to Make It

Step 1 Fill a bowl with ice water. In a medium saucepan of salted boiling water, cook the shrimp until just white throughout, about 3 minutes. Drain and transfer the shrimp to the ice bath to cool, then drain and halve lengthwise. Transfer the shrimp to a bowl, cover and refrigerate.

Step 2 In a large bowl, mix the lemon juice, lime juice, jalapeño juice and 1 tablespoon of salt. Immerse the snapper in the juices, cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours and up to 4 hours.