Red Snapper & Shrimp Ceviche
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 12
Michael Cordúa

The extra tang in the ceviche marinade comes from an unexpected ingredient: juice from pickled jalapeños.  Slideshow: More Seafood Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Best New Chefs All-Star Cookbook

Ingredients

  • 1/2 pound medium shrimp, shelled and deveined
  • 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
  • 1/2 cup pickled jalapeño juice (from an 11- to 12-ounce can or jar of pickled jalapeños)
  • Kosher salt
  • 2 pounds skinless red snapper fillets, sliced into 1/4-inch-wide strips
  • 1/2 small red onion, thinly sliced (1 cup)
  • 2 tablespoons chopped cilantro
  • 1 teaspoon untoasted sesame oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon sesame seeds
  • Hass avocado wedges and tortilla chips, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Fill a bowl with ice water. In a medium saucepan of salted boiling water, cook the shrimp until just  white throughout, about 3 minutes. Drain and transfer the shrimp to the ice bath to cool, then drain and halve lengthwise. Transfer the shrimp to a bowl, cover and refrigerate. 

Step 2    

In a large bowl, mix the lemon juice, lime juice, jalapeño juice and 1 tablespoon of salt. Immerse the snapper in the juices, cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours and up to 4 hours.

Step 3    

Drain the snapper and return it to the bowl. Add the onion, cilantro and shrimp and mix well. Season with salt. Transfer the ceviche to a serving platter and drizzle with the sesame oil. Garnish with the sesame seeds and avocado wedges and serve with tortilla chips.

Suggested Pairing

Spritzy, lime-scented Vinho Verde.

