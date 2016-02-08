Red Snapper with Korean Miso Vinaigrette

Author Name: SMV994

Review Body: A New Twist to Fish!!! I will review this dish as soon as I make it, one piece of information that I would like to share with all the potential fish cooks out there is: I know that lemon is a popular condiment for fish and shrimp and crab, what I am suggesting from years of experimentation is substitute LIME for the LEMON. The difference is amazing and I think that everyone will agree that the difference is well worth the change. I first tried this on a Sourdough Bread open faced crab and cheese melt under the broiler. After backing the tartar sauce, vinegar (Balsamic) Red Onion, asparagus, spinach and crab mixture I then just before serving cut the loaf into two sections and drizzled Lemon juice on one half and Lime juice on the other for comparison. The results were just what I thought and wanted!! Check it out and post some review results so I can confirm my Recipe, I will be interested in all reports. SV

Review Rating:

Date Published: 2017-05-29