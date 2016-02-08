Red Snapper with Korean Miso Vinaigrette
Cathal Armstrong
March 2016

 The zesty dressing for these crisp snapper fillets adds funky depth and a pop of acidity. Slideshow: More Seafood Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons doenjang (Korean fermented soybean paste, see Note)
  • 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons finely chopped peeled fresh ginger
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
  • 1/2 cup canola oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • One 8-inch piece of kombu
  • 1 cup loosely packed bonito flakes
  • 1/2 pound parsnips, peeled and cut into 2-by-1/4 -inch matchsticks
  • 1 medium onion, cut through the core into 1/4-inch-thick wedges
  • Four 6-ounce skin-on red snapper fillets
  • Toasted white sesame seeds, shaved radishes and cilantro leaves, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a food processor, pulse the doenjang with the mayonnaise, ginger and lime juice. With the machine on, slowly drizzle in  6 tablespoons of the oil until well blended. Season with salt.

Step 2    

In a saucepan, cover the kombu with 4 cups of water and bring to a simmer; discard the kombu. Simmer gently for  5 minutes. Add the bonito and simmer gently for 5 minutes longer. Strain the dashi (broth) through a cheesecloth-lined sieve into a saucepan; discard the solids. Add the parsnips to the dashi and bring to a simmer. Cook over moderately low heat until the parsnips are almost tender, 10 minutes.

Step 3    

Heat a large cast-iron skillet. Add the onion wedges and cook over moderate heat, turning, until lightly charred all over, about 5 minutes. Add the onion to the dashi and simmer until tender, about 5 minutes; keep warm. Wipe out the skillet. 

Step 4    

Heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil in the skillet.  Season the fish with salt and pepper. Cook skin side down over moderately high heat, turning once, until cooked through and the skin is crisp, about 3 minutes per side. 

Step 5    

Ladle the dashi and vegetables into shallow bowls and  top with the fish, skin side up. Spoon the vinaigrette over,  garnish with sesame seeds, radishes and cilantro and serve.  

Make Ahead

The dashi and miso vinaigrette can be refrigerated separately for 2 days.

Notes

Doenjang is available at Korean markets.

Suggested Pairing

Wine: Zesty, mineral-driven Grüner Veltliner.

