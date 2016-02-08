Red Snapper with Korean Miso Vinaigrette

The zesty dressing for these crisp snapper fillets adds funky depth and a pop of acidity. Slideshow: More Seafood Recipes
How to Make It
In a food processor, pulse the doenjang with the mayonnaise, ginger and lime juice. With the machine on, slowly drizzle in 6 tablespoons of the oil until well blended. Season with salt.
In a saucepan, cover the kombu with 4 cups of water and bring to a simmer; discard the kombu. Simmer gently for 5 minutes. Add the bonito and simmer gently for 5 minutes longer. Strain the dashi (broth) through a cheesecloth-lined sieve into a saucepan; discard the solids. Add the parsnips to the dashi and bring to a simmer. Cook over moderately low heat until the parsnips are almost tender, 10 minutes.
Heat a large cast-iron skillet. Add the onion wedges and cook over moderate heat, turning, until lightly charred all over, about 5 minutes. Add the onion to the dashi and simmer until tender, about 5 minutes; keep warm. Wipe out the skillet.
Heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil in the skillet. Season the fish with salt and pepper. Cook skin side down over moderately high heat, turning once, until cooked through and the skin is crisp, about 3 minutes per side.
Ladle the dashi and vegetables into shallow bowls and top with the fish, skin side up. Spoon the vinaigrette over, garnish with sesame seeds, radishes and cilantro and serve.
Doenjang is available at Korean markets.
Author Name: SMV994
Review Body: A New Twist to Fish!!! I will review this dish as soon as I make it, one piece of information that I would like to share with all the potential fish cooks out there is: I know that lemon is a popular condiment for fish and shrimp and crab, what I am suggesting from years of experimentation is substitute LIME for the LEMON. The difference is amazing and I think that everyone will agree that the difference is well worth the change. I first tried this on a Sourdough Bread open faced crab and cheese melt under the broiler. After backing the tartar sauce, vinegar (Balsamic) Red Onion, asparagus, spinach and crab mixture I then just before serving cut the loaf into two sections and drizzled Lemon juice on one half and Lime juice on the other for comparison. The results were just what I thought and wanted!! Check it out and post some review results so I can confirm my Recipe, I will be interested in all reports. SV
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-05-29
