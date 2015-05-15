Red Snapper with Grilled Radicchio Salad

How to Make It

Step 1 In a roasting pan or large baking dish, whisk the lemon juice with the oregano and 1/3 cup of the olive oil. Using a sharp knife, make 3 diagonal slits 1/2 inch deep on both sides of each fish. Season the fish inside and out with salt and pepper and add to the marinade; turn to coat. Let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes, turning once.

Step 2 Light a grill and brush the grate with canola oil. Grill the fish over moderate heat, turning once, until cooked through, 13 to 15 minutes per side. Transfer to a platter.