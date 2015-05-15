Red Snapper with Grilled Radicchio Salad
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Michael Symon
June 2015

In this recipe from star chef Michael Symon, the entire meals cooks on the grill—including the salad. Slideshow: More Red Snapper Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh oregano
  • 1/3 cup plus 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
  • Two 2-pound whole red snappers, cleaned
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • Canola oil, for brushing
  • 2 heads of radicchio (1 pound), quartered through the core
  • 1/2 teaspoon finely grated orange zest plus 1/4 cup fresh orange juice
  • 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a roasting pan or large baking dish, whisk the lemon juice with the oregano and 1/3 cup of the olive oil. Using a sharp knife, make 3 diagonal slits 1/2 inch deep on both sides of each fish. Season the fish inside and out with salt and pepper and add to the marinade; turn to coat. Let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes, turning once.

Step 2    

Light a grill and brush the grate with canola oil. Grill the fish over moderate heat, turning once, until cooked through, 13 to  15 minutes per side. Transfer to a platter.

Step 3    

In a medium bowl, toss the radicchio with the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill over moderate heat, turning, until lightly charred and crisp-tender, about 3 minutes. Arrange on the platter. Drizzle the fish and radicchio with the orange juice, vinegar and olive oil. Sprinkle with the orange zest and serve.

Suggested Pairing

This is a great dish to pair by color: pink food with pink wine. Try this beautiful fish with a juicy rosé from California.

