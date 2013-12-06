Red Snapper Grilled in Banana Leaves

Wrapping delicate red snapper fillets in banana leaves protects them from the direct heat of the grill. If you can't find banana leaves, wrap the fish in foil. Amazing Seafood Recipes
How to Make It
Light a charcoal grill or preheat the oven to 450°. Spread the banana leaves on a flat surface and brush lightly with half of the oil. Set a fish fillet, skin side down, on each leaf and brush with the remaining oil. Season the fish with salt and pepper and fold up the banana leaves like an envelope to enclose the fish.
Set the packets, seam side down, on the grill. Cover the grill and cook for 7 minutes. Alternatively, arrange the fish packets, seam side down, on a large baking sheet and bake in the oven for 7 minutes. Serve the fish in the banana leaves so each guest can unwrap his own.
Notes
Suggested Pairing
