Red Snapper with Asparagus and Chorizo
© Fredrika Stjärne
N/A
30 MIN
Serves : 4
Tim Byres
July 2014

Tim Byres has a secret ingredient for seasoning fish: thin slices of dried chorizo. "Think of them like pepperoni slices," he says. "The chorizo will crisp up and curl, releasing fragrant paprika oil that flavors the fish." Plus: More Fish & Seafood Recipes

  • Two 12-ounce, skin-on red snapper fillets, halved crosswise
  • Kosher salt
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 4 ounces dry Spanish chorizo, thinly sliced (1 cup)
  • 2 tablespoons minced shallots
  • 2 pounds asparagus, trimmed and halved crosswise
  • 5 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 4 anchovy fillets, minced
  • 1/2 teaspoon grated lemon zest
  • 1/4 cup chopped parsley
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter

Season the fish with salt and rub with 1 tablespoon of olive oil. In a large skillet, heat the remaining 3 tablespoons of olive oil over moderately high heat. Add the fish skin side down and cook for 4 minutes, until golden brown. Turn and cook until the fish is almost white throughout. Transfer to a large plate; keep warm.

Pour off the excess fat from the skillet. Add the chorizo and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until the the slices curl. Add the shallots, asparagus and a pinch of salt and cook, stirring, until the shallots are translucent, about 2 minutes. Add 1/4 cup of water and cook until the water has evaporated, 2 minutes. Add the garlic and cook, stirring, until golden brown. Add the lemon juice and cook, stirring, until evaporated. Stir in the anchovies, lemon zest, parsley and butter. Spoon onto plates, top with the fish and serve.

