Red Snapper with Asparagus and Chorizo

Season the fish with salt and rub with 1 tablespoon of olive oil. In a large skillet, heat the remaining 3 tablespoons of olive oil over moderately high heat. Add the fish skin side down and cook for 4 minutes, until golden brown. Turn and cook until the fish is almost white throughout. Transfer to a large plate; keep warm.

Step 2

Pour off the excess fat from the skillet. Add the chorizo and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until the the slices curl. Add the shallots, asparagus and a pinch of salt and cook, stirring, until the shallots are translucent, about 2 minutes. Add 1/4 cup of water and cook until the water has evaporated, 2 minutes. Add the garlic and cook, stirring, until golden brown. Add the lemon juice and cook, stirring, until evaporated. Stir in the anchovies, lemon zest, parsley and butter. Spoon onto plates, top with the fish and serve.