Red Quinoa Tabbouleh 

For this tabbouleh, chef José Catrimán of La Granja resort in Ibiza, Spain, swaps out the more traditional bulgur for chewy red quinoa that’s cooked with ginger and spices. For even more texture, he adds cucumber and finely diced sweet apple. Make this salad in September when the tomatoes are at their peak and the fall apples are sweet and plump. Slideshow: More Tabbouleh Recipes