Red Quinoa Tabbouleh 

For this tabbouleh, chef José Catrimán of La Granja resort in Ibiza, Spain, swaps out the more traditional bulgur for chewy red quinoa that’s cooked with ginger and spices. For even more texture, he adds cucumber and finely diced sweet apple. Make this salad in September when the tomatoes are at their peak and the fall apples are sweet and plump. Slideshow: More Tabbouleh Recipes
In a medium saucepan, combine the quinoa with the ginger, ras el hanout, 1/2 teaspoon of salt and 3 cups of water and bring to a boil. Cover and simmer over low heat until the water is absorbed and the quinoa is tender, about 15 minutes. Fluff with a fork and let cool slightly; discard the ginger. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour.
In a large bowl, whisk the olive oil with the honey and the lemon zest and juice. Season with salt and pepper. Add the quinoa, apple, cucumber, bell pepper, 1 cup of tomatoes and the mint leaves. Season with salt and pepper. Garnish with more halved tomatoes and serve with lemon wedges.
Ras el hanout, a North African spice mix, is available at specialty food stores and from kalustyans.com.
