Red Quinoa Tabbouleh 
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
José Catrimán
September 2017

For this tabbouleh, chef José Catrimán of La Granja resort in Ibiza, Spain, swaps out the more traditional bulgur for chewy red quinoa that’s cooked with ginger and spices. For even more texture, he adds cucumber and finely diced sweet apple. Make this salad in September when the tomatoes are at their peak and the fall apples are sweet and plump. Slideshow: More Tabbouleh Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups red quinoa, rinsed and drained 
  • One 1/2-inch piece of ginger 
  • 1 teaspoon ras el hanout (see Note) 
  • Kosher salt 
  • Pepper 
  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 1 teaspoon honey 
  • 1/2 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest plus 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice 
  • 1 red apple, such as Fuji, cored and finely chopped 
  • 1 English cucumber, peeled and finely chopped  
  • 1 red bell pepper—stemmed, seeded and finely chopped 
  • 1 cup grape or cherry tomatoes, halved, plus more for garnish 
  • 1/2 cup chopped mint leaves 
  • Lemon wedges, for serving 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan, combine the quinoa with the ginger, ras el hanout, 1/2 teaspoon  of salt and 3 cups of water and bring to a boil. Cover and simmer over low heat until the water is absorbed and the quinoa is tender, about 15 minutes. Fluff with a fork and let cool slightly; discard the ginger. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour.

Step 2    

In a large bowl, whisk the olive oil with the honey and the lemon zest and juice. Season with salt and pepper. Add the quinoa, apple, cucumber, bell pepper, 1 cup of tomatoes and the mint leaves. Season with salt and pepper. Garnish with more halved tomatoes and serve with lemon wedges.

Make Ahead

The cooked quinoa can be refrigerated overnight.

Notes

Ras el hanout, a North African spice mix, is available  at specialty food stores  and from kalustyans.com.

