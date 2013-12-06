Red Potato Salad with Mustard Dressing

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large pot, cover the potatoes with water, add a large pinch of salt and boil until just tender, about 25 minutes. Drain and let cool slightly.

Step 2 In a small skillet, toast the fennel seeds over moderate heat until lightly browned, about 40 seconds. Let cool, then crush the seeds to a coarse powder in a mortar. Transfer the fennel to a bowl and stir in the mustard, mayonnaise, vinegar, Worcestershire, shallot and garlic.