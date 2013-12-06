Red Potato Salad with Mustard Dressing

How to Make It
Step 1
In a large pot, cover the potatoes with water, add a large pinch of salt and boil until just tender, about 25 minutes. Drain and let cool slightly.
Step 2
In a small skillet, toast the fennel seeds over moderate heat until lightly browned, about 40 seconds. Let cool, then crush the seeds to a coarse powder in a mortar. Transfer the fennel to a bowl and stir in the mustard, mayonnaise, vinegar, Worcestershire, shallot and garlic.
Step 3
Quarter the potatoes and transfer them to a large bowl. Add the mustard dressing and toss well. Season with salt and pepper. Serve warm or chilled.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5