Red Potato Salad with Mustard Dressing
John Currence
July 1999

Ingredients

  • 6 pounds medium red potatoes
  • Salt
  • 1 teaspoon fennel seeds
  • 1 cup Creole or Dijon mustard
  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise
  • 1 tablespoon cider vinegar
  • 1/2 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 shallot, minced
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons minced garlic
  • Freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large pot, cover the potatoes with water, add a large pinch of salt and boil until just tender, about 25 minutes. Drain and let cool slightly.

Step 2    

In a small skillet, toast the fennel seeds over moderate heat until lightly browned, about 40 seconds. Let cool, then crush the seeds to a coarse powder in a mortar. Transfer the fennel to a bowl and stir in the mustard, mayonnaise, vinegar, Worcestershire, shallot and garlic.

Step 3    

Quarter the potatoes and transfer them to a large bowl. Add the mustard dressing and toss well. Season with salt and pepper. Serve warm or chilled.

