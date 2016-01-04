Red Pepper Jelly

Add the vinegar and sugar to the saucepan and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until the sugar has dissolved. Add the peppers and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 5 to 7 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 3

Add pectin to the pepper mixture according to the liquid ratios on the package and boil for 1 minute. Funnel the hot jelly into 3 hot, sterilized jars, leaving about 1/4 inch of room on top. Screw on the lids securely. Using canning tongs, submerge the jars in a pot of boiling water, making sure they are covered by at least 1 inch of water, and boil for 15 minutes. Using the tongs, carefully transfer the jars to a rack to cool completely. Refrigerate until the jelly has set, at least 24 hours.