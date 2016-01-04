Red Pepper Jelly
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : makes 3 half-pint jars
Tom Colicchio

Colicchio’s red pepper jelly gets vibrant color from red bell peppers and subtle heat from Fresno chiles. Similar to jalapeños, Fresno chiles turn from green to red as they mature, becoming sweeter and hotter.  Slideshow: More Party Dip Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Best New Chefs All-Star Cookbook

Ingredients

  • 3 red bell peppers, minced
  • 3 Fresno chile peppers, minced
  • 1 cup white wine vinegar
  • 1/3 cup sugar
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • Low-sugar powdered pectin (available at supermarkets; see Note)

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large saucepan of salted boiling water, blanch the bell and Fresno chile peppers for about 30 seconds. Drain well. Rinse out the pan.

Step 2    

Add the vinegar and sugar to the saucepan and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until the sugar has dissolved. Add the peppers and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 5 to 7 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.  

Step 3    

Add pectin to the pepper mixture according to the liquid ratios on the package and boil for 1 minute. Funnel the hot jelly into 3 hot, sterilized jars, leaving about 1/4 inch of room on top. Screw on the lids securely. Using canning tongs, submerge the jars in a pot of boiling water, making sure they are covered by at least 1 inch of water, and boil for 15 minutes. Using the tongs, carefully transfer the jars to a rack to cool completely. Refrigerate until the jelly has set, at least 24 hours.  

Make Ahead

The jelly can be refrigerated for several weeks.

Notes

Look for pectin (such as Sure-Jell or Pomona’s) that is for use in less- or no-sugar-needed recipes.

Serve With

Toasts and runny Camembert or any triple-cream cheese.

