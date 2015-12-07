Red Pepper Blini with Creamed Corn and Smoked Salmon
© Con Poulos
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Jonathan Waxman
January 2016

In his riff on blini and caviar, chef Jonathan Waxman of NYC’s Jams serves tender red pepper pancakes with a sweet corn sauce, decadent smoked salmon and caviar. Slideshow: More Salmon Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup corn kernels, thawed if frozen
  • 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons heavy cream
  • 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, 1 tablespoon melted
  • 1 jarred red bell pepper, drained (2 ounces)
  • 1 large egg, beaten
  • 1/3 cup all-purpose flour
  • 3/4 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 3 ounces thinly sliced smoked salmon
  • Crème fraîche, for serving
  • 1 ounce American caviar (trout, paddlefish, salmon or whitefish)
  • Snipped chives, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small saucepan, combine the corn and 1/2 cup of the cream. Bring to a simmer and cook over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until the corn is tender and the cream is reduced and thickened, about 8 minutes. Remove from the heat and whisk in 3 tablespoons of the butter. Let cool to room temperature.

Step 2    

In a food processor, puree the bell pepper until smooth; scrape into a medium bowl. Add the egg, the melted butter and the remaining 2 tablespoons of cream,  then add the flour, baking powder and salt and whisk until well blended.

Step 3    

In a large nonstick skillet, melt 1 tablespoon of butter. Ladle 1 tablespoonful of batter per pancake into the skillet to make 6 pancakes. Cook over moderately low heat, turning once, until set, about 3 minutes per side. Repeat with the remaining butter and batter to make 12 pancakes total.

Step 4    

Spoon the creamed corn onto plates. Arrange 3 pancakes on each plate. Top with the smoked salmon and dollop with  crème fraîche. Top with the caviar, garnish with chives and serve.

Suggested Pairing

Pair this dish with a lively, strawberry-inflected rosé Champagne.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up