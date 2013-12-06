Red Pepper and Fennel Soup

Spicy fennel adds an edge to this smooth, roasted sweet red pepper soup.Plus: More Soup Recipes and Tips
How to Make It
Roast the bell peppers directly over a gas flame or under the broiler, turning, until charred. Transfer to a paper bag and let steam for 15 minutes. Peel the peppers, discarding the cores, ribs and seeds; coarsely chop the peppers.
Heat the olive oil in a large non-reactive saucepan. Add the carrots, fennel, leeks, onion and garlic and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are softened but not browned, about 8 minutes. Add the peppers, white wine, Pernod, thyme, fennel seeds and 4 cups of water and season with salt and pepper. Reduce the heat to low, cover and simmer until the vegetables are soft, about 40 minutes.
Transfer the soup to a blender and blend until smooth. Season with salt and pepper. Stir in the basil and parsley and thin with a little water if the soup is thick. Serve the soup warm, at room temperature or chilled, garnished with the leafy fennel tops
Make Ahead
Notes
