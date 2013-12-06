Red Pepper and Endive Slaw with Soppressata

How to Make It
In a large bowl, mix the vinegar with the shallot and let stand for 5 minutes. Whisk in the mustard, then slowly whisk in the olive oil; season with salt and pepper. Add the red peppers, endives, soppressata and basil and toss to combine. Season the salad with salt and pepper, transfer to a bowl and serve.
Suggested Pairing
The spicy salami suggests an herby Cabernet Franc from France's Loire Valley.
