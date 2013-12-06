Red Pepper and Endive Slaw with Soppressata
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Melissa Clark
August 2003

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons sherry vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon minced shallot
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 2 large red bell peppers, very thinly sliced lengthwise
  • 2 large Belgian endives (about 1 pound total), cored and thinly sliced crosswise
  • 3 ounces thick-sliced soppressata, cut into matchsticks
  • 1/4 cup shredded basil

How to Make It

Step

In a large bowl, mix the vinegar with the shallot and let stand for 5 minutes. Whisk in the mustard, then slowly whisk in the olive oil; season with salt and pepper. Add the red peppers, endives, soppressata and basil and toss to combine. Season the salad with salt and pepper, transfer to a bowl and serve.

Suggested Pairing

The spicy salami suggests an herby Cabernet Franc from France's Loire Valley.

