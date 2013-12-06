Red Onion Marmalade
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : MAKES ABOUT 1 CUP
Tim Keating
July 1997

Tim Keating's simple savory marmalade is also wonderful with grilled steak, pork chops, tuna, and quail. Plus: More Vegetable Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 1/4 teaspoon cumin seeds
  • 1/4 teaspoon coriander seeds
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 3 medium red onions, thinly sliced
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
  • 1 tablespoon currant jelly

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large skillet, toast the cumin and coriander seeds over high heat, shaking the pan, until fragrant and lightly toasted, about 10 seconds. Transfer the seeds to a plate to cool, then grind in a mortar or spice grinder.

Step 2    

Melt the butter in the skillet. Add the onions, garlic, salt and pepper and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until the onions are wilted, about 5 minutes. Reduce the heat to low and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onions are very soft and caramelized, about 15 minutes. Add the toasted spices and cook for 1 minute. Add 1/3 cup of water and simmer until the mixture is thick and jammy, about 5 minutes. Stir in the currant jelly and let cool to room temperature.

Make Ahead

The marmalade can be refrigerated for up to 5 days. Let return to room temperature before using.

