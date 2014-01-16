Red Lentil Fritters with Mint Yogurt Sauce

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the sauce Combine the yogurt, cucumber, mint, and salt in a bowl. Chill until ready to serve.

Step 2 Make the fritters Thoroughly rinse the red lentils in a fine-holed colander. Combine the lentils and water in a saucepan. Bring the water to a simmer, then reduce the heat to low, cover the saucepan with a lid, and cook for 10 minutes. Remove from heat and allow the lentils to absorb the water for another 5 minutes.

Step 3 Make the fritters In a bowl, mix together the cooked lentils, garlic, cumin, salt and pepper. Set aside.