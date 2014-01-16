Red Lentil Fritters with Mint Yogurt Sauce

These crispy lentil fritters are served with a side of refreshing mint yogurt sauce. They’re the perfect side dish or party appetizer. Slideshow: Vegetarian Appetizers
How to Make It
Combine the yogurt, cucumber, mint, and salt in a bowl. Chill until ready to serve.
Thoroughly rinse the red lentils in a fine-holed colander. Combine the lentils and water in a saucepan. Bring the water to a simmer, then reduce the heat to low, cover the saucepan with a lid, and cook for 10 minutes. Remove from heat and allow the lentils to absorb the water for another 5 minutes.
In a bowl, mix together the cooked lentils, garlic, cumin, salt and pepper. Set aside.
Put both the egg and flour each in individual bowls large enough dip the fritters in. Form the lentil mixture into 2-inch flat patties (about 2 tablespoons per patty). Dip the patties in the egg, coating both sides, and then coat the patties with the flour.
