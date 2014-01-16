Red Lentil Fritters with Mint Yogurt Sauce
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
October 2014

These crispy lentil fritters are served with a side of refreshing mint yogurt sauce. They’re the perfect side dish or party appetizer. Slideshow: Vegetarian Appetizers

Ingredients

Fritters

  • 1 cup red lentils
  • 1 1/2 cups water
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher or sea salt
  • Fresh cracked black pepper, to taste
  • 2 large eggs, beaten
  • 1 cup all purpose flour, for coating
  • Vegetable oil, for frying

Sauce

  • 1 cup plain yogurt
  • 1 small cucumber, minced
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint
  • Pinch of kosher or sea salt

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the sauce

Combine the yogurt, cucumber, mint, and salt in a bowl. Chill until ready to serve.

Step 2    Make the fritters

Thoroughly rinse the red lentils in a fine-holed colander. Combine the lentils and water in a saucepan. Bring the water to a simmer, then reduce the heat to low, cover the saucepan with a lid, and cook for 10 minutes. Remove from heat and allow the lentils to absorb the water for another 5 minutes.

Step 3    Make the fritters

In a bowl, mix together the cooked lentils, garlic, cumin, salt and pepper. Set aside.

Step 4    Make the fritters

Put both the egg and flour each in individual bowls large enough dip the fritters in. Form the lentil mixture into 2-inch flat patties (about 2 tablespoons per patty). Dip the patties in the egg, coating both sides, and then coat the patties with the flour.

