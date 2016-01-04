Red Lentil Dal with Rice, Yogurt and Tomatoes
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Susan Feniger

In the 1980s, Susan Feniger, co-chef at Border Grill in Los Angeles, spent time cooking dal (lentils or beans) with local women at an ashram in Ahmednagar, India. She learned to make red lentils (masur dal) with curry leaves and mustard seeds from a particularly outspoken woman. Feniger recalls that even though the two of them couldn’t communicate with words, they shared a common trait: sassiness. Slideshow: More Indian Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Chefs' Easy Weeknight Dinners.

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1 large onion, finely chopped
  • Salt
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 tablespoon finely grated peeled fresh ginger
  • 1 tablespoon black mustard seeds
  • 1 tablespoon ground cumin
  • 1 teaspoon ground turmeric
  • 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 2 cups (15 ounces) red lentils (masur dal), rinsed and drained
  • 1 tablespoon cumin seeds
  • 1/4 cup fresh curry leaves, chopped (optional; see Note)
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • Steamed basmati rice, chopped cilantro, tomatoes and serrano chile, lime wedges and Greek yogurt, for serving 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, melt 1 tablespoon of the butter over moderately high heat. Add the onion, season with salt  and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and ginger and stir for 30 seconds, until fragrant. Stir in the mustard seeds, ground cumin, turmeric and cayenne. Add the red lentils and stir to coat with the spices and aromatics. Add 5 cups of water  and bring to a boil. Cover partially and simmer over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until the lentils break down to a puree, about  25 minutes. (If the lentils become dry before they’re tender, add water  1/2 cup at a time and continue simmering.)

Step 2    

In a small skillet, melt the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter over moderate heat. Add the cumin seeds and curry leaves and stir for  30 seconds, until fragrant. Remove from the heat. 

Step 3    

Season the dal with salt and pepper. Transfer to a serving bowl and top with the cumin seed butter. Serve with rice, chopped cilantro, tomatoes and chile, lime wedges and yogurt.

Notes

Fresh curry leaves are small, shiny, bright green and fragrant. They are available at South Asian markets and kalustyans.com.

