Red Lentil Dal with Rice, Yogurt and Tomatoes

Step 1

In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, melt 1 tablespoon of the butter over moderately high heat. Add the onion, season with salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and ginger and stir for 30 seconds, until fragrant. Stir in the mustard seeds, ground cumin, turmeric and cayenne. Add the red lentils and stir to coat with the spices and aromatics. Add 5 cups of water and bring to a boil. Cover partially and simmer over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until the lentils break down to a puree, about 25 minutes. (If the lentils become dry before they’re tender, add water 1/2 cup at a time and continue simmering.)