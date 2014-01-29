Red Lentil & Chicken Curry

How to Make It

Step 1 Thoroughly rinse the red lentils in a fine-holed colander. Set aside.

Step 2 Heat a saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the olive oil and then stir in the onions, carrots, and garlic. Cook for 3 minutes or until the carrots begin to soften.

Step 3 Stir in the chicken and curry powder. Cook for about 3 minutes, or until the chicken is browned.