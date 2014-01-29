Red Lentil & Chicken Curry

Spiced with fragrant yellow curry, this stew of rich red lentils and chunks of chicken make it the perfect dinner entrée. Slideshow: Recipes with Lentils
How to Make It
Thoroughly rinse the red lentils in a fine-holed colander. Set aside.
Heat a saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the olive oil and then stir in the onions, carrots, and garlic. Cook for 3 minutes or until the carrots begin to soften.
Stir in the chicken and curry powder. Cook for about 3 minutes, or until the chicken is browned.
Stir in chicken stock and fish sauce and bring to a moderate boil. Reduce heat and stir in the lentils. Stirring occasionally, cook on a gentle simmer for 20 minutes, or until lentils are soft.
Serve With
Serve with rice and/or naan.
Author Name: m_ellen
Review Body: Only used 1 tablespoon of curry, and it was plenty. The lentil took closer to 30 minutes to cook. Overall, hearty and flavorful served with short grain brown rice, a good weeknight staple.
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2016-11-18
Author Name: Angela Cortright
Review Body: Not a fan. The lentils (i used trader joe's red lentils) turned to mush and the flavor was not very curry like. It was just.... off. all i can say.
Review Rating: 2
Date Published: 2017-05-20