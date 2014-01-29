Red Lentil & Chicken Curry
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Todd Porter and Diane Cu
December 2014

Spiced with fragrant yellow curry, this stew of rich red lentils and chunks of chicken make it the perfect dinner entrée. Slideshow: Recipes with Lentils

Ingredients

  • 1 cup red lentils
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 medium onion, minced
  • 1 medium carrot, diced
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken, diced
  • 2 tablespoons curry powder
  • 4 cups chicken stock
  • 2 tablespoons fish sauce

How to Make It

Step 1    

Thoroughly rinse the red lentils in a fine-holed colander. Set aside.

Step 2    

Heat a saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the olive oil and then stir in the onions, carrots, and garlic. Cook for 3 minutes or until the carrots begin to soften.

Step 3    

Stir in the chicken and curry powder. Cook for about 3 minutes, or until the chicken is browned.

Step 4    

Stir in chicken stock and fish sauce and bring to a moderate boil. Reduce heat and stir in the lentils. Stirring occasionally, cook on a gentle simmer for 20 minutes, or until lentils are soft.

Serve With

Serve with rice and/or naan.

