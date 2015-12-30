Red Kuri Squash Soup with Ancho Chile and Apple
Fredrika Stjärne
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Rick Bayless

“Kuri squash has a unique, concentrated sweet flavor that’s beautiful in soup,” says Rick Bayless, chef at Frontera Grill in Chicago. (Butternut is a fine substitute.) He adds more layers of flavor with apple, cinnamon and raisiny ancho chile, and even blends in the squash seeds for nuttiness. Slideshow: More Warming Soup Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Chefs' Easy Weeknight Dinners.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 3 pounds Red Kuri or 11/2 pounds butternut squash, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces (4 cups), seeds reserved
  • 1 medium onion, sliced 1/4 inch thick
  • 1 ancho chile—stemmed, seeded and torn into 1-inch pieces
  • 1 medium apple—peeled, cored and cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
  • Salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon sugar (optional)
  • Toasted pumpkin seeds, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large soup pot, melt the butter. Add the squash seeds and onion and cook over moderately high heat, stirring frequently, until the onion is golden brown and the seeds are starting to brown,  5 to 6 minutes. Add the chile and toast until fragrant and pliable, about 1 minute. Add the squash, apple, cinnamon and 4 cups of  water and bring to a boil over high heat, then simmer over low heat until the squash is very tender, about 25 minutes.

Step 2    

Working in batches, puree the soup in a blender. Season with salt, pepper and sugar, then serve, garnished with pumpkin seeds.

Make Ahead

The soup can be refrigerated for up to 2 days.

