Red Gunpowder

This dried red chutney, sometimes called pudi, is our new favorite condiment. At Tiffin Asha in Portland, Oregon, chef Elizabeth Golay serves a trio of black, white and red “gunpowders” that range from mild to this one, which is nutty and face-numbingly hot. Use as a garnish for stewed greens, sprinkle it over fried eggs or mix with sesame oil and use as a dip for bread. Slideshow: More Condiment Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 450°. In a large skillet, toast the chiles over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned in spots and fragrant, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a medium bowl.
In the skillet, toast the toor dal and urad dal over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned, about 3 minutes. Add the coriander and asafetida and toast, stirring, until very fragrant, about 2 minutes. Transfer to the bowl with the chiles.
In the skillet, heat the sesame oil. Add the curry leaves and cook over low heat, stirring, until they become crispy and start to pop, about 1 minute. Transfer the curry leaves to the bowl and let cool completely.
In a mini food processor, pulse the cooled dal mixture until finely ground; return to the bowl. In the food processor, pulse the peanuts until finely chopped, then stir them into the dal mixture along with the salt. Store in an airtight container until ready to use.
Toor dal, also known as arhar dal, is a slightly sweet variety of a yellow split pea. You can find it on kalustyans.com and amazon.com.
