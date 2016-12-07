Red Gunpowder

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 450°. In a large skillet, toast the chiles over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned in spots and fragrant, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a medium bowl.

Step 2 In the skillet, toast the toor dal and urad dal over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned, about 3 minutes. Add the coriander and asafetida and toast, stirring, until very fragrant, about 2 minutes. Transfer to the bowl with the chiles.

Step 3 In the skillet, heat the sesame oil. Add the curry leaves and cook over low heat, stirring, until they become crispy and start to pop, about 1 minute. Transfer the curry leaves to the bowl and let cool completely.