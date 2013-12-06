Red Grape Sangria
Serves : makes 1 drink
Food & Wine
May 2013

Sushi Samba Rio • Chicago This restaurant's 2,700-square-foot rooftop lounge has a translucent fiberglass and steel roof that creates the feeling of outdoor space year-round. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide

Ingredients

  • 6 seedless red grapes, plus 1 small bunch of red grapes for garnish
  • 1/2 teaspoon sugar
  • Ice
  • 2 ounces lemon vodka
  • 1 ounce dry white wine
  • 1/2 ounce lychee nectar or juice
  • 1 ounce chilled club soda

How to Make It

Step

In a cocktail shaker, muddle the 6 grapes with the sugar, then fill the shaker with ice. Add the vodka, wine and lychee nectar and shake well. Strain into an ice-filled highball glass and top with the club soda. Garnish with the bunch of grapes.

