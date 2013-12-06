Red Fruit Compote

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium nonreactive saucepan, combine the white wine with the black currant syrup, orange juice, strawberry jam and orange zest. Bring to a boil over moderate heat and boil for 1 minute, stirring to dissolve the jam.

Step 2 Add the plums, cherries and basil sprig to the saucepan and bring to a rolling boil over high heat; boil for 1 minute. With a slotted spoon, transfer the plums and cherries to a large glass or ceramic bowl. Add the grapes to the saucepan and boil for 30 seconds; transfer the grapes to the bowl of fruit. Finally, add the blueberries and strawberries to the saucepan and bring just to a boil. Transfer the berries to the bowl with the slotted spoon.

Step 3 Drain all of the accumulated juices from the fruit back into the saucepan. Bring the syrup to a boil and simmer over moderate heat until reduced to 2 cups, about 10 minutes. Pour the reduced syrup over the fruit and let cool. Cover with plastic and refrigerate for a few hours or overnight.