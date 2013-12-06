Red Flannel Hash
Yield
Serves : 6
Jonathan King and Jim Stott
March 1999

Jim Stott, Stonewall Kitchen's co-owner, grew up with hash made from the preceding night's boiled dinner. His grandmother would add corned beef to make the hash fancy. You can peel the potatoes or leave them unpeeled. More Brunch Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 pounds all-purpose potatoes
  • 2 medium beets (about 1/2 pound)
  • 1 pound corned beef, finely diced
  • 1 medium onion, finely chopped
  • 1 teaspoon pure mild chile powder, preferably ancho
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 6 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 6 large eggs

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan, cover the potatoes with water and boil until the potatoes are just tender, about 20 minutes. Drain and let cool slightly. Finely chop the potatoes.

Step 2    

In another saucepan, cover the beets with water and boil until tender, about 20 minutes. Drain and let cool slightly, then peel and finely chop the beets.

Step 3    

In a large bowl, toss the potatoes and beets with the corned beef, onion and chile powder and season with salt and pepper.

Step 4    

In a large cast-iron skillet, melt the butter until foamy. Add the corned beef mixture and cook over moderate heat without stirring until golden and crusty on the bottom, about 10 minutes. Using the back of a large spoon, make 6 evenly spaced pockets in the hash. Crack an egg into each depression, cover the skillet and cook until the eggs are just set, about 5 minutes. Serve immediately.

