Red Flannel Hash

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium saucepan, cover the potatoes with water and boil until the potatoes are just tender, about 20 minutes. Drain and let cool slightly. Finely chop the potatoes.

Step 2 In another saucepan, cover the beets with water and boil until tender, about 20 minutes. Drain and let cool slightly, then peel and finely chop the beets.

Step 3 In a large bowl, toss the potatoes and beets with the corned beef, onion and chile powder and season with salt and pepper.