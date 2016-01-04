Red Endive & Fennel Salad with Anchovy-Date Dressing
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 12
Nancy Silverton

Silverton likes to massage thick dressings like this sweet-salty vinaigrette into sturdy greens with her hands to make sure they’re evenly coated. The recipe makes more dressing than you’ll need for the salad. Any left over is great as a dip for raw fennel, celery, carrots or other vegetables. Slideshow: More Salad Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Best New Chefs All-Star Cookbook

Ingredients

  • 4 large, moist Medjool dates (3 ounces), pitted and chopped
  • 6 oil-packed anchovy fillets, drained and chopped
  • 2 teaspoons finely grated lemon zest
  • 2 teaspoons finely grated orange zest
  • 1 teaspoon grated garlic
  • 1/4 cup red wine vinegar
  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 medium fennel bulbs (2 pounds)—trimmed, cored and very thinly sliced
  • 8 red endives (1 1/2 pounds), leaves separated
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • Kosher salt
  • Coarsely ground black pepper
  • 1 1/2 ounces Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, shaved (about 1/3 cup)

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, using a wooden spoon, mash the dates with the anchovies, lemon zest, orange zest and garlic to form a coarse paste. Stir in the vinegar, then whisk in the olive oil.

Step 2    

In a very large bowl, toss the fennel and endives. Add 1 tablespoon of the lemon juice and half of the dressing; with your hands, gently massage the dressing into the endive leaves. Season the salad with salt, pepper and more lemon juice to taste. 

Step 3    

Line a platter with half of the endives and fennel and scatter with half of the cheese. Repeat with the remaining endives, fennel and cheese. Drizzle some of the remaining dressing over the salad, season with pepper and pass the rest of the dressing at the table.

