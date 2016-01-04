Red Endive & Fennel Salad with Anchovy-Date Dressing

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium bowl, using a wooden spoon, mash the dates with the anchovies, lemon zest, orange zest and garlic to form a coarse paste. Stir in the vinegar, then whisk in the olive oil.

Step 2 In a very large bowl, toss the fennel and endives. Add 1 tablespoon of the lemon juice and half of the dressing; with your hands, gently massage the dressing into the endive leaves. Season the salad with salt, pepper and more lemon juice to taste.