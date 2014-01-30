Red Curry Roasted Pumpkin
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Phoebe Lapine
November 2012

Thai red curry paste gives a nice kick to this simple roasted pumpkin. If you can’t find Thai red curry paste, try substituting Sriracha or sambal oelek. Slideshow: More Pumpkin Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 small pumpkin (about 2 to 2 1/2 pounds), scrubbed
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 2 teaspoons red curry paste
  • 1 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1 lime, cut into 8 wedges

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 425°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Step 2    

Cut the top and bottom off the pumpkin using a large chef’s knife. Halve lengthwise and scoop out the flesh and seeds with a spoon. Cut the cleaned pumpkin into 1/4-inch wedges.

Step 3    

In a large mixing bowl, toss the pumpkin wedges with the olive oil, red curry and salt. Arrange in an even layer on the baking sheet and cook in the oven for 30 to 40 minutes, turning the wedges halfway through the cooking process, until they are browned and tender.

Step 4    

Serve the pumpkin on a platter warm or at room temperature and garnish with the limes.

