Red Curry Roasted Pumpkin

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 425°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Step 2 Cut the top and bottom off the pumpkin using a large chef’s knife. Halve lengthwise and scoop out the flesh and seeds with a spoon. Cut the cleaned pumpkin into 1/4-inch wedges.

Step 3 In a large mixing bowl, toss the pumpkin wedges with the olive oil, red curry and salt. Arrange in an even layer on the baking sheet and cook in the oven for 30 to 40 minutes, turning the wedges halfway through the cooking process, until they are browned and tender.