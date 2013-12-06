Red Currant Yogurt Soufflés

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 425°. In a small saucepan, combine 1/4 cup of the granulated sugar with the red currants, water, orange zest, and lemon zest. Cook over low heat for 5 minutes, then boil over moderate heat until the mixture starts to thicken, about 8 minutes. Strain the sauce through a fine sieve, pressing hard on the solids to extract the juices. Boil down the sauce to 1/3 cup, about 5 minutes. Let cool.

Step 2 Lightly coat four 5-ounce ramekins with vegetable spray. In a medium bowl, stir together the red currant sauce, yogurt, flour, and vanilla.

Step 3 In a separate medium bowl, beat the egg whites until they hold soft peaks, then gradually beat in the remaining 3 tablespoons of granulated sugar until the whites are stiff but not dry. Fold half of the egg whites into the yogurt-red currant mixture with a whisk, then gently fold in the remaining egg whites using a rubber spatula. Spoon the mixture into the prepared ramekins until it just reaches the top.