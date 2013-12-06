Red Coconut Chutney

Step 1

In a small saucepan, combine the dried red chile with the water and bring to a boil. Remove from the heat and let stand for 10 minutes. Drain the chile, reserving the liquid. In a blender, combine the red chile with the coconut, shallot, yogurt, serrano chile, ginger, lemon juice, salt and enough of the reserved soaking liquid to make the mixture thick but pourable.