Red Chile Sauce
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4 cups
Andrew Zimmern
October 2013

Andrew Zimmern's red chile sauce gets its heat and smokiness from New Mexico chiles and applewood-smoked bacon. Slideshow: Spicy Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 quarts water
  • 1/2 pound New Mexico chiles—stemmed, seeded and rinsed
  • 1/4 pound applewood-smoked bacon, finely chopped
  • 1 medium onion, finely chopped
  • 5 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 1 tablespoon dried oregano
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • Pinch of sugar
  • Kosher salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large saucepan, bring the water to a boil. Add the chiles and simmer over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 8 minutes. Drain the chiles, reserving 3 cups of the cooking water. Transfer the chiles and reserved cooking water to a blender and let cool slightly; puree until smooth.

Step 2    

Wipe out the saucepan. Add the bacon and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until it just starts to render, about 5 minutes. Add the onion, garlic and oregano and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 7 minutes. Stir in the flour and cook, stirring, until the pan is dry, about 2 minutes. Stir in the chile puree and bring to a simmer. Cook over moderate heat, stirring constantly, until the sauce is thickened and the flavors meld, about 12 minutes. Press the mixture through a fine sieve into a heatproof bowl; discard the solids. Stir in the sugar and season with salt. Use immediately or let cool completely.

Make Ahead

The Red Chile Sauce can be refrigerated for up to 1 week.

