Red Chile Pork and Celery Stir-Fry 

Pork tenderloin is ideal in a stir-fry because it cooks so quickly and stays tender and juicy. Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple combines it with crunchy celery and hot chiles for a dead-simple and deliciously spicy weeknight dinner with minimal ingredients.

  • Active:
  • Total Time:
  • Servings: 4
KEY: Pork Tenderloin, Pork, Meat + Poultry

Ingredients

  • One 1-pound pork tenderloin, halved lengthwise and thinly sliced crosswise 
  • 3 tablespoons soy sauce 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • 3 tablespoons canola oil 
  • 5 celery ribs, cut into 2-inch lengths and thinly sliced lengthwise 
  • 6 small dried hot red chiles 

How to make this recipe

  1. In a medium bowl, toss the pork with the soy sauce and season generously with pepper. Refrigerate for 15 minutes.  

  2. Heat a large cast-iron skillet until smoking, then add 1 tablespoon of the oil. Add the pork and cook over high heat, undisturbed, until browned on the bottom, about 2 minutes. Stir-fry until the pork is just cooked through, about 2 minutes more. Transfer to a plate.  

  3. In the skillet, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil until shimmering. Add the  celery and chiles and stir-fry over high heat until the celery  is crisp-tender, 2 to 3 minutes. Return the pork to the skillet, season with salt and pepper and toss to combine. Serve immediately.  

Serve With

Steamed rice.

Contributed By Photo © John Kernick Published March 2017





