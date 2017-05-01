Red Chile Pork and Celery Stir-Fry
Pork tenderloin is ideal in a stir-fry because it cooks so quickly and stays tender and juicy. Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple combines it with crunchy celery and hot chiles for a dead-simple and deliciously spicy weeknight dinner with minimal ingredients.
- Active:
- Total Time:
- Servings: 4
Ingredients
- One 1-pound pork tenderloin, halved lengthwise and thinly sliced crosswise
- 3 tablespoons soy sauce
- Kosher salt
- Pepper
- 3 tablespoons canola oil
- 5 celery ribs, cut into 2-inch lengths and thinly sliced lengthwise
- 6 small dried hot red chiles
How to make this recipe
-
In a medium bowl, toss the pork with the soy sauce and season generously with pepper. Refrigerate for 15 minutes.
-
Heat a large cast-iron skillet until smoking, then add 1 tablespoon of the oil. Add the pork and cook over high heat, undisturbed, until browned on the bottom, about 2 minutes. Stir-fry until the pork is just cooked through, about 2 minutes more. Transfer to a plate.
-
In the skillet, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil until shimmering. Add the celery and chiles and stir-fry over high heat until the celery is crisp-tender, 2 to 3 minutes. Return the pork to the skillet, season with salt and pepper and toss to combine. Serve immediately.
Serve With
Steamed rice.