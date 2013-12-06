Red Cabbage Slaw with Turkey Cracklings
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 8
Sanford D'Amato
November 1995

Plus: More Vegetable Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • Reserved skin from the turkey
  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 1 large head of red cabbage—halved, cored and finely shredded
  • 2 bunches of scallions, cut diagonally into 1-inch pieces
  • 1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
  • Coarse salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 4 heads of Bibb lettuce, separated into leaves

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, cook the turkey skin over moderately low heat, turning occasionally, until 1/4 cup of fat has been rendered and the skin is browned and crisp, about 15 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the skin to paper towels to drain, then coarsely chop it.

Step 2    

Add the olive oil to the rendered fat in the casserole and raise the heat to high. Add the cabbage and cook, stirring occasionally, until wilted, about 4 minutes. Add the scallions, balsamic vinegar, honey, and lemon juice and toss for 30 seconds; season with coarse salt and pepper.

Step 3    

Arrange the lettuce leaves on a large platter and spoon the slaw on top. Sprinkle with the turkey cracklings and serve.

Make Ahead

The recipe can be prepared through Step Two up to 1 day ahead; cover and refrigerate the cabbage and turkey cracklings separately. Reheat the cabbage and cracklings on the stove before serving.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up