Red Cabbage Slaw with Turkey Cracklings

How to Make It
In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, cook the turkey skin over moderately low heat, turning occasionally, until 1/4 cup of fat has been rendered and the skin is browned and crisp, about 15 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the skin to paper towels to drain, then coarsely chop it.
Add the olive oil to the rendered fat in the casserole and raise the heat to high. Add the cabbage and cook, stirring occasionally, until wilted, about 4 minutes. Add the scallions, balsamic vinegar, honey, and lemon juice and toss for 30 seconds; season with coarse salt and pepper.
Arrange the lettuce leaves on a large platter and spoon the slaw on top. Sprinkle with the turkey cracklings and serve.
Make Ahead
