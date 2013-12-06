Red Cabbage Slaw with Turkey Cracklings

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, cook the turkey skin over moderately low heat, turning occasionally, until 1/4 cup of fat has been rendered and the skin is browned and crisp, about 15 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the skin to paper towels to drain, then coarsely chop it.

Step 2 Add the olive oil to the rendered fat in the casserole and raise the heat to high. Add the cabbage and cook, stirring occasionally, until wilted, about 4 minutes. Add the scallions, balsamic vinegar, honey, and lemon juice and toss for 30 seconds; season with coarse salt and pepper.