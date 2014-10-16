Red Cabbage Slaw

© Con Poulos
This simple slaw from Dennis Lee is crunchy, fresh and slightly sweet; it’s the perfect accompaniment to rich meats. Slideshow: More Slaw Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a large bowl, whisk the lime juice with the vinegar, fish sauce and sugar. Add the cabbage, parsley and a generous pinch of salt and toss well. Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours. Season with salt and serve.
Make Ahead
The cabbage slaw can be refrigerated overnight.
