Red Cabbage Slaw
Active Time
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Dennis Lee
November 2014

This simple slaw from Dennis Lee is crunchy, fresh and slightly sweet; it’s the perfect accompaniment to rich meats. Slideshow: More Slaw Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup fresh lime juice
  • 1/4 cup white wine vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons Asian fish sauce
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 1 3/4 pounds red cabbage, cored and very thinly sliced
  • 1 cup finely chopped parsley
  • Salt

How to Make It

Step

In a large bowl, whisk the lime juice with the vinegar, fish sauce and sugar. Add the cabbage, parsley and a generous pinch of salt and toss well. Cover and refrigerate for at least 4 hours. Season with salt and serve.

Make Ahead

The cabbage slaw can be refrigerated overnight.

