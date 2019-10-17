Red Cabbage Salad with Baked Cherries, Apples, and Almond Dukkah

This refreshing salad features bright cherry vinegar and sweet roasted cherry juice. Earthy, spice-filled dukkah grounds the flavors and adds a nutty crunch.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 330°F. Stir together cherries, sherry vinegar, 2 tablespoons olive oil, 1 tablespoon honey, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a small baking dish; spread in a single layer. Bake in preheated oven until cherries are tender and infused with vinegar mixture, 12 to 16 minutes. Set cherries aside.
Whisk together cherry vinegar, 1/4 teaspoon pepper, remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil, and remaining 1 1/2 tablespoons honey in a small bowl until well blended.
Just before serving, toss together cabbage, apples, roasted cherries and 2 tablespoons roasted cherry juice, cherry vinaigrette, remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper. (Save remaining roasted cherry juice for another use.) Transfer salad to a large serving platter, and sprinkle with almond dukkah. Garnish with dried cherries. Serve immediately.
Cherry vinegar is available from from markethallfoods.com.