Red Cabbage Salad with Baked Cherries, Apples, and Almond Dukkah

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 330°F. Stir together cherries, sherry vinegar, 2 tablespoons olive oil, 1 tablespoon honey, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a small baking dish; spread in a single layer. Bake in preheated oven until cherries are tender and infused with vinegar mixture, 12 to 16 minutes. Set cherries aside.

Step 2 Whisk together cherry vinegar, 1/4 teaspoon pepper, remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil, and remaining 1 1/2 tablespoons honey in a small bowl until well blended.