Red Cabbage Salad with Baked Cherries, Apples, and Almond Dukkah
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8 to 10
By Alecia Moore and Robbie Graham-Wise
November 2019

This refreshing salad features bright cherry vinegar and sweet roasted cherry juice. Earthy, spice-filled dukkah grounds the flavors and adds a nutty crunch.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups frozen pitted dark sweet cherries (about 11 ounces), thawed
  • 2 tablespoons sherry vinegar
  • 1/4 cup olive oil, divided
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons honey, divided
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • 3/4 teaspoon black pepper, divided
  • 1/4 cup cherry vinegar (such as Pojer e Sandri) or balsamic vinegar
  • 1/2 head red cabbage, quartered, cored, and thinly sliced on a mandoline (about 6 cups)
  • 3 apples (such as Honeycrisp, Red Delicious, or Gala), quartered, cored, and thinly sliced on a mandoline (about 5 cups)
  • Almond Dukkah
  • 2 tablespoons dried cherries, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat oven to 330°F. Stir together cherries, sherry vinegar, 2 tablespoons olive oil, 1 tablespoon honey, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a small baking dish; spread in a single layer. Bake in preheated oven until cherries are tender and infused with vinegar mixture, 12 to 16 minutes. Set cherries aside.

Step 2    

Whisk together cherry vinegar, 1/4 teaspoon pepper, remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil, and remaining 1 1/2 tablespoons honey in a small bowl until well blended.

Step 3    

Just before serving, toss together cabbage, apples, roasted cherries and 2 tablespoons roasted cherry juice, cherry vinaigrette, remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper. (Save remaining roasted cherry juice for another use.) Transfer salad to a large serving platter, and sprinkle with almond dukkah. Garnish with dried cherries. Serve immediately.

Make Ahead

The cherry vinaigrette can be made up to 3 days in advance. The sweet cherries may be roasted 1 day ahead; let cool, cover, and chill.

Notes

Cherry vinegar is available from from markethallfoods.com.

