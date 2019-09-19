Red Cabbage, Apple, and Fromage Blanc Salad
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
By Léo Forget
October 2019

Creamy and tangy fromage blanc forms the backbone of this simple cabbage salad for a crunchy side dish or a palate-refreshing second course.

Ingredients

  • 8 cups thinly sliced (on a mandoline) red cabbage
  • 1/4 cup plus 3 tablespoons olive oil, divided, plus more for drizzling
  • 2 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon sherry vinegar, divided
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
  • 3/4 teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper, divided
  • 1 cup fromage blanc (such as Vermont Creamery)
  • 2 tablespoons thinly sliced scallion
  • 1/4 teaspoon minced garlic
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided
  • 6 (1/4-inch-thick) baguette slices
  • 1/4 teaspoon flaky sea salt (such as Maldon)
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed pink peppercorns
  • 1/4 teaspoon fennel seeds
  • 1 large apple, cut into 1/2-inch cubes (about 1 3/4 cups)
  • Fresh sorrel leaves (optional)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Toss together cabbage, 1/4 cup oil, 2 tablespoons vinegar, 11/2 teaspoons kosher salt, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper in a large bowl; set aside.

Step 2    

Stir together fromage blanc, scallion, garlic, 1 tablespoon oil, remaining 1 teaspoon vinegar, remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a small bowl; set aside.

Step 3    

Melt 1 tablespoon butter with 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium. Add baguette slices; cook, undisturbed, until golden on bottom, 4 to 5 minutes. Add remaining 1 tablespoon butter and remaining 1 tablespoon oil. Flip bread. Cook, pressing with a spatula to flatten, until crisp on bottom, 4 to 5 minutes. Sprinkle evenly with sea salt, pink peppercorns, and fennel seeds.

Step 4    

Spoon about 2 1/2 tablespoons fromage blanc mixture on each of 6 plates. Top evenly with cabbage mixture, apples, and toasted baguette slices. Garnish with sorrel leaves, if desired.

