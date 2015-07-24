Red Cabbage and Sugar Snap Pea Slaw with Sesame-Ginger Dressing

© Sarah Bolla
To accentuate the bright colors and textures of this striking cabbage slaw, serve it with fish and a refreshing cocktail. Slideshow: More Slaw Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a large bowl combine the rice vinegar, soy sauce, chili garlic sauce, honey, grated ginger, and sesame oil and stir to combine. Add the sliced cabbage and snap peas to the bowl and toss to coat. Taste to adjust for seasonings and serve chilled.
Make Ahead
The slaw will keep in an airtight container up to 2 days.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5