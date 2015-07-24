Red Cabbage and Sugar Snap Pea Slaw with Sesame-Ginger Dressing
To accentuate the bright colors and textures of this striking cabbage slaw, serve it with fish and a refreshing cocktail.  Slideshow: More Slaw Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons rice vinegar
  • 1/2 tablespoon soy sauce
  • 1/2 teaspoon chili garlic sauce
  • 1 teaspoon honey
  • 1 teaspoon freshly grated ginger
  • 1 teaspoon sesame oil
  • 1 pound red cabbage (about 4 cups), cored and thinly sliced 
  • 1/2 pound sugar snap peas (about 2 cups), halved lengthwise

How to Make It

Step

In a large bowl combine the rice vinegar, soy sauce, chili garlic sauce, honey, grated ginger, and sesame oil and stir to combine. Add the sliced cabbage and snap peas to the bowl and toss to coat. Taste to adjust for seasonings and serve chilled.

Make Ahead

The slaw will keep in an airtight container up to 2 days.

