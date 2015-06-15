Red Cabbage and Fried Mortadella Okonomiyaki
© John Kernick
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Jonathan Brooks
July 2015

Chef Jonathan Brooks makes a delicious version of the savory Japanese pancake called okonomiyaki, loaded with red cabbage and chewy udon noodles and topped with a fried egg. Slideshow: More Japanese Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 ounces fresh or frozen udon noodles
  • 2 slices of bacon
  • 3 large eggs
  • 3/4 cup prepared dashi or chicken broth
  • 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1/4 pound mortadella, diced
  • 3/4 cup finely shredded red cabbage
  • 2 tablespoons shredded carrot
  • Kewpie mayonnaise, Sriracha, hoisin sauce, sliced scallions and furikake seasoning, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium saucepan of boiling water, cook the udon noodles until tender, about 1 minute. Drain. Cut the noodles in half.

Step 2    

Preheat the oven to 350°. In a 10-inch ovenproof nonstick skillet, cook the bacon over moderately high heat until browned and crisp, about 5 minutes. Transfer to paper towels to drain, then coarsely chop.

Step 3    

In a medium bowl, beat 2 eggs with the dashi. Whisk in the flour and salt just until a batter forms.

Step 4    

In the skillet, melt 1 1/2 tablespoons of the butter. Add the mortadella and stir-fry over moderately high heat until lightly browned, about 2 minutes. Add the cabbage and carrot and stir-fry until just wilted, about 1 minute. Stir in the udon and pour the batter into the skillet. Cook until the okono­miyaki is browned on the bottom and set around the edge, about 6 minutes. Transfer to the oven and bake for about 7 minutes, until the okono-miyaki is cooked through.

Step 5    

Meanwhile, in a small skillet, melt the remaining 1/2 tablespoon of butter. Crack the remaining 1 egg into the skillet and cook over moderate heat until the white is firm and the yolk is runny, 3 to 5 minutes.

Step 6    

Invert the okonomiyaki onto a platter. Top with the fried egg and chopped bacon. Drizzle with Kewpie, Sriracha and hoisin, garnish with sliced scallions and furikake and serve.

Suggested Pairing

Pair this dish with a brisk, hoppy session ale.

