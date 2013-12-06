Red Bell Pepper Jam
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : makes about 4 cups
Rachel Klein
December 2005

Ingredients

  • 6 large roasted red bell peppers from a jar
  • 4 cups sugar
  • 3/4 cup cider vinegar
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1 packet liquid pectin (1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons)

How to Make It

Step

In a blender or food processor, puree the red peppers. Transfer the puree to a large saucepan. Add the sugar, vinegar, lemon juice and cayenne. Bring to a simmer over moderately high heat and stir until the sugar is dissolved, about 8 minutes. Reduce the heat to moderately low and simmer for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove from the heat and stir in the pectin. Bring to a boil and stir constantly for 1 minute. Pour the jam into 4 sterilized 8-ounce jars. Cover tightly and let cool for 45 minutes, then refrigerate.

Make Ahead

The jam can be refrigerated for up to 1 week.

