Red Beet Puree
Victor Protasio
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 5 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 2 cups
Suzanne Goin
January 2019

Roasted red beets, fresh shallots, and cilantro are transformed into a silky puree in this simple recipe. Use it as a base to add freshness to any earthy vegetable side.

Ingredients

  • 1 pound medium-size red beets, trimmed
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 1/4 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
  • 1/2 cup grapeseed oil
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped shallot
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons fresh cilantro leaves
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons red wine vinegar
  • Pinch of black pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat oven to 400°F. Toss beets with olive oil and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Place beets in a roasting pan; add a splash of water. Cover tightly with aluminum foil, and roast in preheated oven until tender when pierced, about 1 hour and 30 minutes. Remove foil, and let cool 15 minutes. Peel beets, and roughly chop.

Step 2    

Place grapeseed oil, shallots, 2 tablespoons water, cilantro, vinegar, and remaining 3/4 teaspoon salt in a blender, and process until blended, about 5 seconds. Add beets, and process until smooth, about 40 seconds, stopping to scrape down sides as needed. Stir in black pepper.

Make Ahead

Cooled puree can be stored in an airtight container in refrigerator up to 2 days.

