Red Beet Puree

Roasted red beets, fresh shallots, and cilantro are transformed into a silky puree in this simple recipe. Use it as a base to add freshness to any earthy vegetable side.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 400°F. Toss beets with olive oil and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Place beets in a roasting pan; add a splash of water. Cover tightly with aluminum foil, and roast in preheated oven until tender when pierced, about 1 hour and 30 minutes. Remove foil, and let cool 15 minutes. Peel beets, and roughly chop.
Place grapeseed oil, shallots, 2 tablespoons water, cilantro, vinegar, and remaining 3/4 teaspoon salt in a blender, and process until blended, about 5 seconds. Add beets, and process until smooth, about 40 seconds, stopping to scrape down sides as needed. Stir in black pepper.