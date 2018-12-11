Red Beet Puree

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400°F. Toss beets with olive oil and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Place beets in a roasting pan; add a splash of water. Cover tightly with aluminum foil, and roast in preheated oven until tender when pierced, about 1 hour and 30 minutes. Remove foil, and let cool 15 minutes. Peel beets, and roughly chop.