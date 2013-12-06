Red Beans with Parsley and Pomegranate

Pomegranate syrup adds a wonderful depth of flavor to bean dishes. Served with bread and feta cheese, this stew is great on its own as a simple lunch or dinner. It makes a lovely side dish too. Delicious, Quick Side Dishes
How to Make It
In a large saucepan, cover the beans with 8 cups cold water and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to moderately high and cook until very tender, 1 1/2 to 2 hours. Drain and set aside.
In a small dry skillet, toast the coriander seeds over moderately high heat, stirring often, until darkened and fragrant, about 1 1/2 minutes. Transfer to a spice grinder or a mortar and grind to a powder.
Heat the oil in a large heavy skillet. Add the garlic and stir-fry over moderately high heat until just beginning to color. Stir in the ground coriander and then the drained beans. Cook over moderate heat, stirring gently, until warmed through.
Meanwhile, whisk the pomegranate syrup with the vinegar. Stir the mixture into the beans and remove from the heat. Fold in the parsley until evenly distributed and season the beans with salt. Serve warm or at room temperature.
Make Ahead
