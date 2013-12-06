Red Beans with Parsley and Pomegranate

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large saucepan, cover the beans with 8 cups cold water and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to moderately high and cook until very tender, 1 1/2 to 2 hours. Drain and set aside.

Step 2 In a small dry skillet, toast the coriander seeds over moderately high heat, stirring often, until darkened and fragrant, about 1 1/2 minutes. Transfer to a spice grinder or a mortar and grind to a powder.

Step 3 Heat the oil in a large heavy skillet. Add the garlic and stir-fry over moderately high heat until just beginning to color. Stir in the ground coriander and then the drained beans. Cook over moderate heat, stirring gently, until warmed through.