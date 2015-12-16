Red Beans and Rice
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Ian Knauer
November 2014

The holy trinity (onion, green bell pepper and celery) add a familiar southern flavor to otherwise ordinary kidney beans. Slideshow: More Cajun and Creole Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups white rice
  • 3 cups water 
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons rendered bacon fat or unsalted butter
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 1 medium green bell pepper, chopped
  • 1 celery stalk, chopped
  • 1 garlic clove, finely chopped
  • 1 (14 ounce) can kidney beans

How to Make It

Step 1    

Rinse the rice in several changes of cold water, then in a small saucepan, bring the rice, water and 1/2 teaspoon salt to a boil. Reduce the heat top low and cover the saucepan. Cook the rice until tender, about 16 minutes. Remove the saucepan from the heat and fluff with a fork, then let stand 5 minutes.

Step 2    

While the rice cooks, in a medium heavy saucepan, heat the bacon fat over medium high heat until melted. Stir in the onion, bell pepper, celery, garlic and 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, about 8 minutes. Stir in the beans with their liquid and bring to a simmer. Remove from the heat and season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve the red beans with the rice.

