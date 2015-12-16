Red Beans and Rice

Rinse the rice in several changes of cold water, then in a small saucepan, bring the rice, water and 1/2 teaspoon salt to a boil. Reduce the heat top low and cover the saucepan. Cook the rice until tender, about 16 minutes. Remove the saucepan from the heat and fluff with a fork, then let stand 5 minutes.

Step 2

While the rice cooks, in a medium heavy saucepan, heat the bacon fat over medium high heat until melted. Stir in the onion, bell pepper, celery, garlic and 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden, about 8 minutes. Stir in the beans with their liquid and bring to a simmer. Remove from the heat and season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve the red beans with the rice.