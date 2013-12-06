Red and Yellow Tomato Salad
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 20
David Page
June 1997

Family gardens are plentiful along the little roads that crisscross Long Island's North Fork. Daily harvests are laid out on simple tables, often with a tin can to collect payment. David Page's favorite stand is right near his house and he can see the owner, whom he calls The Tomato Lady, picking bright red, orange and yellow tomatoes off the vines all day.If you can't find the small pear-shaped tomatoes called for below, use any sweet and delicious red, yellow or orange cherry tomatoes instead. Plus: More Vegetable Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • 2 red onions, thinly sliced
  • 4 large garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  • 2 pounds red pear-shaped tomatoes, halved lengthwise
  • 2 pounds yellow pear-shaped tomatoes, halved lengthwise
  • 1/2 cup chopped fresh basil
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons oive oil
  • 1 tablespoon Home Spice Mix
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium nonreactive saucepan, bring the vinegar to a simmer over moderate heat. Add the onions and garlic, cover and simmer until the onions begin to soften, about 5 minutes. Transfer the mixture to a bowl to cool.

Step 2    

In a large bowl, toss the tomatoes with the onion mixture, basil, olive oil and Home Spice Mix. Season with salt and pepper. Serve at room temperature.

