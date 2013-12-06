Red and Yellow Tomato Salad

Family gardens are plentiful along the little roads that crisscross Long Island's North Fork. Daily harvests are laid out on simple tables, often with a tin can to collect payment. David Page's favorite stand is right near his house and he can see the owner, whom he calls The Tomato Lady, picking bright red, orange and yellow tomatoes off the vines all day.If you can't find the small pear-shaped tomatoes called for below, use any sweet and delicious red, yellow or orange cherry tomatoes instead. Plus: More Vegetable Recipes and Tips