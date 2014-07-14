Red-and-Green Coleslaw

© Con Poulos
This classic coleslaw dressed with mayo and sour cream is excellent on its own or piled onto pulled pork, brisket or smoked-meat sandwiches. Slideshow: Slaw Recipes
In a bowl, whisk the sour cream, mayonnaise, vinegar, sugar and mustard powder; season with salt and pepper. Add both cabbages and toss. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and toss once more before serving.
The coleslaw can be refrigerated overnight.
