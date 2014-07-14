Red-and-Green Coleslaw
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Food & Wine
August 2014

This classic coleslaw dressed with mayo and sour cream is excellent on its own or piled onto pulled pork, brisket or smoked-meat sandwiches. Slideshow: Slaw Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup sour cream
  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise
  • 1/4 cup distilled white vinegar
  • 2 teaspoons turbinado sugar
  • 1 teaspoon dry mustard powder
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1 pound green cabbage (1/2 medium head), cored and very thinly sliced
  • 1 pound red cabbage (1/2 medium head), cored and very thinly sliced

How to Make It

Step

In a bowl, whisk the sour cream, mayonnaise, vinegar, sugar and mustard powder; season with salt and pepper. Add both cabbages and toss. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and toss once more before serving.

Make Ahead

The coleslaw can be refrigerated overnight.

