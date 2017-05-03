Red-and-Green Chicken 

This clever grilled chicken recipe from Portland, Oregon, chef Joshua McFadden involves making two simple sauces—a spicy red one with ’nduja, a spreadable pork sausage; and a green one packed with fresh herbs and briny capers and anchovies—that are brushed on the chicken and served alongside. Both sauces are incredibly versatile, so keep those leftovers. Try the red sauce smeared on a grilled cheese sandwich and the green drizzled over grilled vegetables or mixed with more olive oil and white wine vinegar for an herbaceous vinaigrette. Slideshow: More Chicken Recipes
How to Make It
Make the red sauce In a food processor, pulse the ’nduja with the chiles, tomato paste and vinegar until nearly smooth. With the machine on, drizzle in the olive oil until incorporated. Scrape the sauce into a medium bowl and season with salt and pepper. Clean the food processor.
Make the green sauce In the food processor, pulse the herbs, scallions, capers and anchovies until very finely chopped. With the machine on, drizzle in the olive oil until incorporated. Scrape the sauce into a medium bowl and season with salt and pepper.
Make the chicken Light a grill and oil the grate. Season the chicken with salt and pepper. Grill over moderate heat, turning occasionally, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest piece registers 155°, about 25 minutes. Brush half the chicken with some of the red sauce and half with some of the green sauce and continue to grill, turning and brushing with the sauces, until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest piece registers 165°, 7 minutes longer. Transfer the chicken to a platter and serve with lemon wedges, passing the remaining sauces at the table.
Make Ahead
Notes
’Nduja is a spicy, spreadable pork sausage. You can find it at Whole Foods.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5