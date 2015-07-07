Rebel Flip
A generous harvest from her neighbor’s nut trees led L.A. mixologist Karen Grill to make her own green walnut liqueur. She mixes it into  this dessert cocktail that’s reminiscent of a boozy milkshake. The drink is equally delicious with nocino, an Italian liqueur made from unripe walnuts. Slideshow: Bourbon Cocktail Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015

Ingredients

  • 1 ounce bourbon
  • 3/4 ounce heavy cream
  • 1/2 ounce Simple Syrup
  • 1 large egg yolk
  • 1/2 ounce walnut liqueur, preferably Nocino della Cristina
  • 1/2 ounce East India sherry
  • Ice
  • Pinch of freshly grated nutmeg, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a cocktail shaker, combine the bourbon, cream, Simple Syrup, egg yolk, walnut liqueur and  sherry and shake vigorously. Fill the shaker with ice and shake again. Strain into a chilled coupe and garnish with the nutmeg.

