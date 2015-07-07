Rebel Flip

A generous harvest from her neighbor’s nut trees led L.A. mixologist Karen Grill to make her own green walnut liqueur. She mixes it into this dessert cocktail that’s reminiscent of a boozy milkshake. The drink is equally delicious with nocino, an Italian liqueur made from unripe walnuts. Slideshow: Bourbon Cocktail Recipes



Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015