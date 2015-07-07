Rebel Flip

© Lucas Allen
A generous harvest from her neighbor’s nut trees led L.A. mixologist Karen Grill to make her own green walnut liqueur. She mixes it into
this dessert cocktail that’s reminiscent of a boozy milkshake. The drink is equally delicious with nocino, an Italian liqueur made from unripe walnuts.
Slideshow: Bourbon Cocktail Recipes
Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015
How to Make It
Step
In a cocktail shaker, combine the bourbon, cream, Simple Syrup, egg yolk, walnut liqueur and sherry and shake vigorously. Fill the shaker with ice and shake again. Strain into a chilled coupe and garnish with the nutmeg.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5