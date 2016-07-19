5 Reasons Peaches and Tomatoes are the Ultimate Summer Pairing

From salads to pasta, here are five excellent ways to combine juicy summer peaches and ripe tomatoes.

Star chef Hugh Acheson combines sweet, salty, spicy and tangy flavors in this exceptional summer tomato salad.

Grilling the bread in a griddle pan adds smoky flavor to this amazing take on the Tuscan salad.

This unexpected summer dish combines two of the season's best ingredients: tomatoes and peaches. Grated ginger cuts the natural sweetness of the fruit and the richness of the braised pork. Make this for your next al fresco dinner party and each and every guest will be asking you for the recipe. JOHN KERNICK

Chef Gabriel Rucker arranges heirloom tomatoes under a salad of sweet grilled peaches with raddichio and tangy feta cheese.

This clever mix of sweet and savory ingredients can be served as a light first course or an elegant dessert.