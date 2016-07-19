5 Reasons Peaches and Tomatoes are the Ultimate Summer Pairing

© Chris Court

These two star summer ingredients belong together, trust us.

F&W Editors
July 19, 2016

From salads to pasta, here are five excellent ways to combine juicy summer peaches and ripe tomatoes. 

1. Tomato-and-Peach Salad

Star chef Hugh Acheson combines sweet, salty, spicy and tangy flavors in this exceptional summer tomato salad.

2. Italian Peach Panzanella

© Anne Faber

Grilling the bread in a griddle pan adds smoky flavor to this amazing take on the Tuscan salad. 

3. Gemelli with Peach-and-Yellow Tomato Pork Ragù

This unexpected summer dish combines two of the season's best ingredients: tomatoes and peaches. Grated ginger cuts the natural sweetness of the fruit and the richness of the braised pork. Make this for your next al fresco dinner party and each and every guest will be asking you for the recipe.

JOHN KERNICK

This unexpected summer dish combines two of the season's best ingredients: tomatoes and peaches. Grated ginger cuts the natural sweetness of the fruit and the richness of the braised pork.  

4. Tomato, Radicchio and Grilled Peach Salad

Chef Gabriel Rucker arranges heirloom tomatoes under a salad of sweet grilled peaches with raddichio and tangy feta cheese.

5. Roasted Peaches with Tomatoes, Almonds and Herbs

© Chris Court

This clever mix of sweet and savory ingredients can be served as a light first course or an elegant dessert. 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up