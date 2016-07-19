5 Reasons Peaches and Tomatoes are the Ultimate Summer Pairing

These two star summer ingredients belong together, trust us.
From salads to pasta, here are five excellent ways to combine juicy summer peaches and ripe tomatoes.
1. Tomato-and-Peach Salad
Star chef Hugh Acheson combines sweet, salty, spicy and tangy flavors in this exceptional summer tomato salad.
2. Italian Peach Panzanella
Grilling the bread in a griddle pan adds smoky flavor to this amazing take on the Tuscan salad.
3. Gemelli with Peach-and-Yellow Tomato Pork Ragù
This unexpected summer dish combines two of the season's best ingredients: tomatoes and peaches. Grated ginger cuts the natural sweetness of the fruit and the richness of the braised pork.
4. Tomato, Radicchio and Grilled Peach Salad
Chef Gabriel Rucker arranges heirloom tomatoes under a salad of sweet grilled peaches with raddichio and tangy feta cheese.
5. Roasted Peaches with Tomatoes, Almonds and Herbs
This clever mix of sweet and savory ingredients can be served as a light first course or an elegant dessert.