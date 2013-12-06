Pecan-Coated Pork Chops

How to Make It
Step 1
In a small baking dish, combine the soy sauce, lemon juice, brown sugar, scallions and horseradish. Add the pork chops, cover with plastic wrap and marinate at room temperature for 35 minutes, turning occasionally.
Step 2
Heat the oil in a large, heavy, cast-iron skillet. In a sturdy paper bag, combine the pecans, cornmeal, flour, salt and pepper. Put 1 of the pork chops in the bag and shake until well coated. Repeat with the remaining pork chops.
Step 3
Add the pork chops to the skillet and cook over moderate heat until nicely browned and cooked through, 4 to 5 minutes per side. Transfer to warmed plates and serve at once.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5