Mountain-Style Osso Buco
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 6
Giuliano Bugialli
October 1994

 Satisfying Vegetarian Recipes

Ingredients

Veal Shanks

  • 1/2 cup olive oil
  • 3 large celery ribs, coarsely chopped
  • 1 large onion, coarsely chopped
  • 1 small carrot, coarsely chopped, plus 2 pounds medium carrots, trimmed but not peeled
  • 3 large garlic cloves, coarsely chopped
  • 1/2 cup coarsely chopped flat-leaf parsley
  • 1/4 cup coarsely chopped basil leaves
  • 1 teaspoon coarsely chopped fresh marjoram or thyme
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 3/4 cup dry Marsala
  • 4 cups Beef Broth or 2 cups canned low-sodium chicken broth mixed with 1 cup canned beef broth and 1 cup of water
  • Six meaty 2-inch-thick veal shanks tied with string (about 5 1/2 pounds)
  • 3/4 cup unbleached all-purpose flour

Gremolada

  • 3/4 cup flat-leaf parsley
  • 1 small garlic clove
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 teaspoons finely grated lemon zest
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat 1/4 cup of the olive oil in a medium nonreactive skillet. Add the chopped celery, onion, small carrot, garlic, parsley, basil and marjoram and cook over moderate heat for 10 minutes, stirring frequently. Season with salt and pepper. Add the Marsala and simmer until almost evaporated, about 15 minutes. Add 1 cup of the Beef Broth and cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are tender, about 20 minutes.

Step 2    

Preheat the oven to 375°. Heat the remaining 1/4 cup oil in a large, enameled, cast-iron casserole. Dredge the veal shanks in the flour and put them in the casserole. Season with salt and pepper and cook over moderate heat, turning once, until nicely browned, 4 to 5 minutes per side. Season again with salt and pepper.

Step 3    

Spoon the cooked vegetables over the veal shanks in the casserole and add the remaining 3 cups broth. Cover and braise in the oven for about 50 minutes, until the meat is very tender.

Step 4    

Transfer the shanks to a platter and cover with foil. Pass the contents of the casserole through a food mill or puree in a food processor and return to the casserole. Bring the sauce to a boil and simmer over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until thickened, about 8 minutes. Return the veal shanks to the casserole.

Step 5    

Bring a large pot of water to a boil and add salt. Add the remaining 2 pounds whole carrots and cook over moderate heat until tender, about 20 minutes. Drain, then rub the carrots against each other under cold running water to remove the skins. Cut the carrots into 1-inch pieces. Stir them into the osso buco and warm through over moderate heat.

Step 6    

Finely chop the parsley with the garlic. Transfer to a small bowl and stir in the olive oil and lemon zest. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 7    

To serve, transfer the veal shanks to a platter or plates. Spoon the carrots and sauce over and around the meat and sprinkle the gremolada over all.

Make Ahead

The osso buco can be prepared through Step 4 up to 2 days ahead. Let cool, then cover and refrigerate. Re-heat before proceeding.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up