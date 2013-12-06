Mountain-Style Osso Buco

How to Make It

Step 1 Heat 1/4 cup of the olive oil in a medium nonreactive skillet. Add the chopped celery, onion, small carrot, garlic, parsley, basil and marjoram and cook over moderate heat for 10 minutes, stirring frequently. Season with salt and pepper. Add the Marsala and simmer until almost evaporated, about 15 minutes. Add 1 cup of the Beef Broth and cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are tender, about 20 minutes.

Step 2 Preheat the oven to 375°. Heat the remaining 1/4 cup oil in a large, enameled, cast-iron casserole. Dredge the veal shanks in the flour and put them in the casserole. Season with salt and pepper and cook over moderate heat, turning once, until nicely browned, 4 to 5 minutes per side. Season again with salt and pepper.

Step 3 Spoon the cooked vegetables over the veal shanks in the casserole and add the remaining 3 cups broth. Cover and braise in the oven for about 50 minutes, until the meat is very tender.

Step 4 Transfer the shanks to a platter and cover with foil. Pass the contents of the casserole through a food mill or puree in a food processor and return to the casserole. Bring the sauce to a boil and simmer over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until thickened, about 8 minutes. Return the veal shanks to the casserole.

Step 5 Bring a large pot of water to a boil and add salt. Add the remaining 2 pounds whole carrots and cook over moderate heat until tender, about 20 minutes. Drain, then rub the carrots against each other under cold running water to remove the skins. Cut the carrots into 1-inch pieces. Stir them into the osso buco and warm through over moderate heat.

Step 6 Finely chop the parsley with the garlic. Transfer to a small bowl and stir in the olive oil and lemon zest. Season with salt and pepper.