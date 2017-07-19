Raw Berry Tart with Coconut Cream 

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium bowl, cover the dates with water and let soak for 2 hours; drain. Pit the dates.

Step 2 Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a food processor, pulse the hazelnuts until coarsely chopped. Add the dates, almond flour, a pinch of salt and 6 tablespoons of the coconut oil and pulse until the dough just comes together. Turn the dough out onto the prepared baking sheet. Top with a sheet of parchment paper and press the dough into a 10-inch round, about 1/4 inch thick. Freeze the crust until firm, at least 1 hour.

Step 3 Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan, bring the coconut cream and agar to a simmer, whisking to dissolve the agar. Remove from the heat and whisk in the 1/4 cup of confectioners’ sugar and the remaining 2 tablespoons of coconut oil. Scrape into a large bowl, cover and refrigerate until chilled and firm, at least 1 hour.