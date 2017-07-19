Raw Berry Tart with Coconut Cream 
Joanna Van Mulder
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
3 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8 to 10
Angèle Ferreux-Maeght
August 2017

Chef Angèle Ferreux-Maeght’s nutty tart, made with almond flour and hazelnuts, is the perfect dessert for a late-summer dinner party because there’s no oven required. Sweet, gooey dates hold the crust together, and the entire dish can be prepared a day in advance and pulled out of the fridge right before you eat. Slideshow: More Pie and Tart Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3/4 pound Medjool dates 
  • 2 cups hazelnuts (1/2 pound) 
  • 1/4 cup almond flour 
  • Gray sea salt 
  • 1/2 cup coconut oil, melted and cooled 
  • 1 1/2 cups (12 ounces) unsweetened coconut cream (see Note) 
  • 2 tablespoons agar flakes (see Note) 
  • 1/4 cup confectioners’ sugar, plus more for dusting 
  • 12 ounces blackberries and/or raspberries 
  • Microbasil (optional),  for garnish 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, cover the dates with water and let soak for 2 hours; drain. Pit the dates.  

Step 2    

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a food processor, pulse the hazelnuts until coarsely chopped. Add the dates, almond flour, a pinch  of salt and 6 tablespoons of the coconut oil and pulse until  the dough just comes together. Turn the dough out onto  the prepared baking sheet. Top with a sheet of parchment paper and press the dough into a 10-inch round, about  1/4 inch thick. Freeze the crust  until firm, at least 1 hour.  

Step 3    

Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan, bring the coconut cream and agar to a simmer, whisking to dissolve the agar. Remove from the heat and whisk in the 1/4 cup of confectioners’ sugar and the remaining  2 tablespoons of coconut oil. Scrape into a large bowl,  cover and refrigerate until chilled and firm, at least 1 hour.  

Step 4    

Carefully transfer the tart shell to a platter and peel  off the top sheet of parchment paper. Using a hand mixer, beat the coconut cream mixture  at high speed until smooth and fluffy, about 5 minutes. Spread  it all over the tart shell, leaving a 1/4-inch border, and top with the berries. Loosely cover the tart and refrigerate for 30 minutes. Dust with confectioners’ sugar and garnish with microbasil, if desired. Serve cold.  

Make Ahead

The tart can be refrigerated overnight.

Notes

Coconut cream and  agar, a natural thickener,  are available at Whole Foods and on amazon.com.  

