Raw Asparagus, Fennel and Pecorino Salad
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Margot Henderson
May 2016

"You want a sharp knife," says Margot Henderson of Rochelle Canteen in London about prepping this simple, colorful vegetarian salad. Slideshow: More Salad Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1 pound asparagus, peeled and very thinly sliced on the diagonal
  • 1 fennel bulb—halved, cored and very thinly sliced lengthwise
  • 2 red endives—halved, cored and torn into large pieces
  • 3 ounces Berkswell or young pecorino cheese, thinly shaved
  • 2 tablespoons capers

How to Make It

Step

In a large bowl, whisk the olive oil with the lemon juice and season with salt and pepper. Add the asparagus, fennel, endives, cheese and capers, season with salt and pepper and toss to coat. Transfer to a platter and serve.

Make Ahead

The dressing can be refrigerated overnight.

Suggested Pairing

Citrus-driven New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc.

