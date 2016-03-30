Raw Asparagus, Fennel and Pecorino Salad

© Per-Anders Jorgensen
"You want a sharp knife," says Margot Henderson of Rochelle Canteen in London about prepping this simple, colorful vegetarian salad. Slideshow: More Salad Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a large bowl, whisk the olive oil with the lemon juice and season with salt and pepper. Add the asparagus, fennel, endives, cheese and capers, season with salt and pepper and toss to coat. Transfer to a platter and serve.
Make Ahead
The dressing can be refrigerated overnight.
Suggested Pairing
Citrus-driven New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc.
